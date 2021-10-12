The Crown star Emma Corrin to headline FX series from The OA creators

Emma Corrin has been announced as the lead in FX’s upcoming limited series, Retreat.

Created by The OA’s Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the series will star Corrin as Darby Hart, “the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat”.

According to a synopsis from Deadline, Retreat is a “radical conceptualization of the whodunit” trope with a Gen-Z detective at the helm.

“Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a Retreat at a remote and dazzling location,” it states.

“When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”

Marling and Batmanglij, who also collaborated on the 2011 psychological drama Sound of My Voice and 2013 thriller The East, will write and direct the series, as well as executive produce alongside Andrea Sperling.

Corrin rose to fame for her performance of Diana, Princess of Wales in the fourth season of Netflix’s period drama The Crown. She earned acclaim for her portrayal and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama.

They also received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Corrin came out as queer in April of this year. In the caption for her POP Magazine photoshoot, she described herself as “your fave queer bride”.

Later, they updated their pronouns on social media to she/they and shared a photoshoot from artist David-Simon Dayan, in which they wore a binder (a garmet often worn by trans and non-binary people to compress their breasts and alleviate chest dysphoria).

In an interview with ITV News, Corrin candidly spoke about her journey with gender and sexuality, saying “visibility is key” and her “journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go.”

“I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That’s the way society works within these binaries and it’s taken me a long time to realise that I exist somewhere in between and I’m still not sure where that is yet,” said the star.

“I know the people on social media and around the world who have been talking about it have helped me on my journey. When I started posting about it it felt very scary and revealing and I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing to do but the feeling I’ve got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful.

“I just walked through from where we’re staying along canal street and it’s just an amazing feeling of solidarity, it’s a beautiful feeling to be among that sort of thing.”