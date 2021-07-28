The Choir of Man is an entertaining hour-long lock-in at the local – review

Put together by the creative forces of Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, the choir is performing throughout the summer at the London Wonderground festival in Earl’s Court.

We’re big fans of London Wonderground – part of the Underbelly festival, it usually takes place on the Southbank each summer. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t happen in 2020, so we’re delighted to have it back. This year the festival is being held at Empress Place in Earl’s Court, where the organisers have faithfully recreated the festival atmosphere with various rides and attractions alongside pop up bars and street food stalls. It’s a wonderful place to spend a warm summer’s evening.

The show we were invited to review takes place in the Udderbelly, a giant tent in the shape of an upside-down purple cow which is exactly as peculiar as it sounds. Inside the tent, a pop-up pub – The Jungle – has been created, complete with stools, tables and beer on tap, with the Choir of Man as their house singers. When we arrive, the guys are busy working the pub, pulling pints and distributing them free of charge to members of the audience.

It’s a fun concept for a show – in essence, they’re trying to recreate one of the things we’re sure almost everyone has missed during the pandemic: a fun evening down at the local pub. Amongst their ranks are various musicians playing guitar, piano, ukulele, banjo and a whole host of creative percussive instruments while the guys each lead on different songs. Each man has his own story to tell, with a little poetic preamble to set the song up. It’s nothing too deep or complex but there are some lovely heartwarming moments and healthy doses of humour, too.