The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is making a comeback in new series

Fans of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina rejoice a brand new series is on its way.

Series creator Robert Aguirre-Sacasa announced that Sabrina and the gang are headed back to Greendale in the new comic, The Occult World of Sabrina.

Last year, fans of the show were disappointed to learn that Part four would be the series last.

The news spawned a petition on change.org asking Netflix to renew the show for another season.

The story is set to pick up after the jaw-dropping series finale that featured the death of our beloved titular character and her boyfriend Nicholas Scratch

In an interview with Deadline, Aguirre-Sacasa gave a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the series.

“When we start that [The Occult World of Sabrina], it’s exactly as it ended in the Netflix series with Sabrina and Nick in the sweet hereafter and her family and friends are in Greendale are trying to live in a world without Sabrina,” he explains.

“In fact, that’s the name of the first story arc: World Without Sabrina. We’ll see how her loved ones have been doing since Sabrina sacrificed herself. The first thing Zelda does is recruit a team of their family and friends and go into the underworld to bring Sabrina back to life.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also discussed the possibility of a new live-action series or movie, saying that he’s “always thinking in those ways.”

“My plans are to work on the comics and build up the library with the hopes that one day we can do a stand-alone movie or hopefully bring back the series,” he explained.