The Boy Made the Difference is harrowing yet realistic tale of the effects of HIV/AIDS

GAY TIMES recently spoke to Bishop to discuss his debut novel and why it was important for the book not to shy away from showing the true horrors of HIV/AIDS.

What was the motivation behind the book?

I come from a literary family. My mother, Bernardine Bishop, was a novelist, as was her mother, Barbara Lucas. My grandmother’s grandmother, Alice Meynell, was a poet – and a suffragist, too. Her husband, Wilfrid Meynell, was a journalist and editor. I was brought up to revere writers and writing, and to read voraciously. I’ve been working in motorsport for the past quarter of a century, mainly in Formula 1 and now as the communications director of W Series, but I started off as a journalist. I’ve written loads of magazine pieces about Formula 1 over the years, and crafting the words has always been a joy to me. So, combining my literary upbringing with my journalistic experience by writing a novel was an idea I’d had in the back of my mind for years. But there was and is a charitable motive, too. When my mother died in 2013, in her memory we set up the Bernardine Bishop Appeal, to fundraise for CLIC Sargent, a wonderful charity that helps children, young people and their families who are suffering the effects of cancer. I’m a gay man, married to a lovely husband; we don’t plan to adopt kids. So, the Bernardine Bishop Appeal is doubly important to me, because not only does it honour my dear and much missed mum, but it’s also my way of doing something for children, who otherwise play little or no part in my life. I’ll donate all the proceeds from sales of The Boy Made the Difference to the Bernardine Bishop Appeal.

Why do you think the subject of HIV/AIDS doesn’t feature more in modern fiction?

Over the past 10 or 15 years very few new novels have been set against the narrative backdrop of the HIV/AIDS crisis of 30-odd years ago, a literary oeuvre that was both important and popular in the early 1990s especially. In recent years I found myself wanting to read such a new novel. Specifically, having worked 30-odd years ago as a home support volunteer, or ‘buddy’, for London Lighthouse, and having helped too many young men cope with the ravages of their destructive and disfiguring disease, often breathing their last breaths in the Broderip Ward of the Middlesex Hospital, now closed, I wanted to read a celebration of their magnificent courage, woven into a moving, gripping, entertaining and sometimes rollicking story of everyday familial stoicism. Eventually, I decided to try to write one myself, The Boy Made the Difference is my attempt. The dedication is simply ‘To the braves of the Lighthouse and the Broderip’. HIV/AIDS exists in our midst still, especially in the developing world, but it’s rarely now a rapidly terminal disease in the developed world, thanks to the invention of anti-retroviral meds in the mid 1990s, and that’s surely why HIV/AIDS features in so few modern novels. So that’s actually a good thing. But Angel, my husband, is quite a bit younger than I am – he’s 31 and I’m 57 – and, as I got to know him and love him, and meet and grow fond of his many friends, I realised that none of them knew very much about what HIV/AIDS had been like before the invention of anti-retroviral meds. Well, it was terrible. I lost many friends – young, beautiful, kind, loving, clever, brave friends – and I wanted to honour their memory with a novel that would also serve to show today’s millennials what life for gay men had been like not so long ago.

The book doesn’t shy away from the horrors that HIV/AIDS left people with – why was it important for you to show that reality?

I don’t think you can write an honest work of fiction whose narrative backdrop is the HIV/AIDS crisis of the late 1980s and early 1990s without facing its horrors, to use your word. The deaths of dear friends of all ages were a regular reality for almost all gay men back then. I remember when the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral came out, its title reflected the annual social whirl of a group of 30-something Brits. But for my 30-something friends and myself, our annual social whirl was rather different: it was typically four funerals and a wedding, the four funerals being those of young gay male friends cut down by HIV/AIDS before their prime, and the one wedding a celebration of a heterosexual union, because of course same-sex marriage wasn’t allowed in those days. We’ve come a long way since then, thank god. Specifically, without spoiling the plot of The Boy Made the Difference, I can say that one of its characters contracts HIV/AIDS. His story is ultimately a tragic one, but his bravery is also uplifting, and that reflects a reality that I saw many, many times. Prior to falling ill, some of my friends who went on to die in their 20s or 30s in the late 1980s or early 1990s, had been perfectly capable of having a right old hissy fit if they’d scuffed their Reebok Classics on the way to Heaven; yet, when their time came, still in their 20s or 30s, they faced their deaths with amazing fortitude. Just thinking about it, now, after all these years, can easily bring me to tears, and I wanted The Boy Made the Difference to be unflinchingly honest about it. But I don’t think it’s ever gratuitous, and its narrative is far from being all doom and gloom.

How did your experiences at London Lighthouse affect your writing of the book?

Working as a home support volunteer for London Lighthouse, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was both challenging and inspirational. It was tough, because of the tragedy all around, but the courage of the service users, as we volunteers were trained to call them – never patients, certainly never victims – was often utterly magnificent. I’m thinking of you, Peter; you, Eddie; you, Paul; you, Chris; you, Darryl; and many, many more. So, although The Boy Made the Difference is a work of fiction, and none of the characters is based on a real person, and none of the events depicted actually took place in real life, of course my experiences influenced the way I wrote it, and hopefully added authenticity to it, too. Incidentally, the London Lighthouse building, which was purpose-built in Lancaster Road, Notting Hill, is now the Museum of Brands. That’s a sign of the times, isn’t it?