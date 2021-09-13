The Boulet Brothers announce incredible and diverse line-up for Dragula season 4

The cast for the brand new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula has arrived.

Premiering exclusively in all territories on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, the fourth season will make history with their first ever South Korean contestant, HoSo Terra Toma, and first trans woman competitor, Bitter Betty.

The series also welcomes a cisgender female drag queen in Sigourney Beaver, as well as former RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jade Jolie, who memorably competed alongside Jinkx Monsoon, Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews, Detox and Alyssa Edwards on the series’ fifth season.

Not only that, the cast includes a former Dragula winner in Saint, who triumphed on the show’s innovative spin-off Resurrection. The two-hour film and documentary was one of Shudder’s most watched premieres of 2020.

Like past seasons, the contestants will compete in a variety of horror-themed challenges with the winner taking home a – wait for it – $100,000 grand prize, the largest in the show’s history.

In a previous statement, the Boulet Brothers said joining forces with Shudder “marks the beginning of an exciting new era” for the series.

They added: “We will be featuring some of the most groundbreaking drag art in the world and with $100,000 on the line, the competition (and the challenges) are going to be deadly.”

Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager, also said the streamer are “thrilled to be working with the incredibly talented Boulet Brothers on a new season that will be bigger, better and more outrageous than ever.”

Engler continued to praise the reality series for merging “underground drag and horror” and for “showcasing a diverse group of artists”.

Guest judges for season four include Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Ray Santiago (Ash vs The Evil Dead), as well as country music star Orville Peck, pop singer Poppy and former Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen.

Check out the profiles for each of the drag artists competing on Dragula season four – courtesy of Shudder – below.

Astrud Aurelia

“Astrud is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist drag artist who uses her music and punk rock fashion sense to produce incredible live musical shows. She’s bringing her musical talents, fierce attitude, and love of fantasy creatures to the competition which she hopes will help her claw her way to the crown.”

Bitter Betty

“Bitter Betty is a self-identifying trans woman who brings twenty years of drag experience to the competition. She feels that trans drag artists are not allowed the same opportunities as cis drag performers and views the show as an opportunity to represent her community and bring home the crown. She draws inspiration by the colors and silhouettes of ‘80s cartoons and is bringing camp, experience and “trans energy” to the competition.”

Koco Caine

“Koco infuses their drag with equal parts of seduction and horror and is bringing a strong dose of body positivity to the show. As a self-described “zombie stripper,” Koco feels they have what it takes to snatch the crown and to bring something to the competition that no other competitor in previous seasons has. As an underrepresented, black drag performer who performs alternative and horror drag, Koco feels it’s important for them to show up, represent their community and bring home the crown.”

HoSo Terra Toma

“Hoso is the first internationally based Korean artist to compete on the show. She considers herself to be a “drag yokai” and draws global inspiration from eastern myths.”

Formelda Hyde

“Formelda Hyde identifies as a digital drag artist who has spent most of their time performing online and in digital drag shows as opposed to traditional live stages and clubs. A true horror fan at heart, Formelda describes his drag as the “true embodiment of fear” and through his drag “seeks to express the darkest elements of horror within our world”. Through his unique blend of artistry and unconventional materials, Formelda hopes to use his new platform to change the way drag has traditionally been seen.”