The 20 best Snatch Game performances in Drag Race HERstory

20. Naomi Smalls – Wendy Williams (All Stars 4)

After Naomi Smalls’ less than gag-worthy impersonation of Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her original season, it’s safe to say the runway fashionista was in desperate need of a rudemption. This time around, Naomi came prepared as reality personality and online troll Wendy Williams, and if she hadn’t been on Trinity the Tuck’s team, she would’ve walked away with a win. Her fainting gag was one of the most memorable moments of All Stars 4, and a gif we still use to this day. Thank you Naomi Smalls.

19. BenDeLaCreme – Paul Lynde (All Stars 3)

Despite a stellar cast, All Stars 3’s Snatch Game was one of the worst in the show’s HERstory (sorry queens). BenDeLaCreme, however, came through for us with a batshit performance of American comedian and television personality Paul Lynde. Fun fact: she became the first (and only) queen to win Snatch Game twice.

18. Sasha Velour – Marlene Dietrich (Season 9)

Season nine winner Sasha Velour came close to winning Snatch Game with her brilliant portrayal of German actress Marlene Dietrich. We’re used to camp, over-the-top impersonations for the fan-favourite challenge, so Sasha’s dry, understated performance was a breath of fresh air.

17. Trinity the Tuck – Caitlyn Jenner (All Stars 4)

After battling it out with Gia Gunn in the werkroom over who should play Caitlyn Jenner, Trinity The Tuck emerged triumphant and almost sent RuPaul and Gus Kenworthy into respiratory failure with her insane caricature of the trans icon. Manila Luzon may have won the episode, beating Trinity in the lip sync for your legacy, but The Tuck’s performance will be the one remembered in years to come.

16. Chad Michaels – Cher (Season 4)

Season four featured the messiest Snatch in the history of the show. The amount of “romper-room fuckery” caused by queens such as Jiggly Caliente, Milan and Phi Phi O’Hara resulted in a furious Latrice Royale, who gave up halfway through (unfortunately, she would suffer a repeat of this in All Stars 4). Thank god for Chad Michaels! Her incredible performance as her idol Cher featured three wig changes, and not only did she look the part, but she brought the comedy. “I’m Cher bitch!”