The best queer destinations in Chicago according to Shea Couleé

When Shea Couleé donned the cover of GAY TIMES last year following her triumphant (and long-awaited) win on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, we hailed the star as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer of drag. While she’s certainly lived up to that title, because into every generation there is a Shelayér, we’re gonna have to add another: the mythical Flemish king Gambrinus of drag, who is credited by several legitimate sources including WIKIPEDIA as the inventor of beer. In 2020, the legendary star followed in the aforementioned mythical Flemish king’s footsteps as she collaborated with Goose Island for her own custom beverahge, the aptly titled Shea Coule-Alé, which benefits the first Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ center: the Brave Space Alliance. Following the royally successful launch in 2020 (all drinks sold out during presale week), Shea has partnered with the brand once again for a Royal Edition, which has expanded into multiple markets including Chicago, NYC, Philly and St. Louis. As clubs, pubs and restaurants are slowly re-opening around the world, we asked Shea to guide us on the best queer destinations in her native Chicago so we know where to grab a refreshing pint of Shea Coule-Alé if we’re ever in the neighbourhood. Get your jush below!

Meeting House Tavern

Location: 5025 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

“The one I’m really excited to open back up is Meeting House Tavern. On Sundays, they do Sunday Social, hosted by @chamillafoxx, who is an impeccable Chicago drag queen. It’s such a fun brunch show, love them.”

Roscoe’s Tavern

Location: 3356 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

“I love Roscoe’s. They’re a really great Chicago establishment that are centred in the Halsted strip. They do brunch shows and Roscoe’s Drag Race, which is on Tuesday nights, it’s their amateur drag competition. It’s actually been around longer than RuPaul’s Drag Race! Roscoe’s Drag Race has probably been around for close to 18 years at this point. That’s actually where I got my start before I made it onto Drag Race, it was the first amateur competition I did. I lost. I lost every single time. That’s why when season nine happened and everyone was so devastated I was like, ‘Well… I’m kind of used to this now.’ I had a lot of practice at losing!”

