The best queer bars in East London according to Drag Race UK’s Bimini Bon Boulash

C’mon nightlife 2021, let’s get… back up and running?! Although the nightclub sphere has been thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s still £129.48 for a single vodka and coke in London, it’s important to have – in the words of Drag Race UK star and renowned fact-checker Bimini Bon Boulash – a PMA (Positive Mental Attitude). The legendary cis-tem offender and gender-bender took a pause from all of her jaw-droppingly stun photoshoots (this TimeOut one is still slaying our souls) to chat with GAY TIMES about the best queer bars and clubs you should visit right now in East London. She is their “bendiest bitch”, after all, so is there anyone more qualified for this task?

The Glory

Location: 281 Kingsland Road

Bimini’s first choice is The Glory, located at 281 Kingsland Road, an East End pub and LGBTQ+ performance venue with a basement disco at weekends and shows throughout the week. The star says The Glory is where she was “first born on stage” in 2017, and is a “hub for alternative performances, styles of drag and are very welcoming of everybody and anyone”. Owned by London drag entertainers Jonny Woo and John Sizzle, as well as Colin Rothbart, the website for The Glory also describes the venue as “East London’s famous gay bar” and “drag hothouse” whose regulars are “like family”. Bimini adds: “It’s an all-round incredible vibe there, and it’s all over the place. It’s for everyone.”

