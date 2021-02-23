10 of the best LGBTQ+ shows you can watch right now on Disney+

Thanks to Star, Disney+ just got a whole lot gayer. The sixth brand to launch after Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, the new sub-section has doubled the amount of content available on the streaming service, which was, to be honest, a heterosexual haven upon its initial debut. On 23 February, however, the LGBTQ+ community found their place on one of the world’s leading media platforms with the inclusion of groundbreaking television shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grey’s Anatomy, Love, Victor and Ugly Betty. The gays have won! One Million Moms, what’s good? Following in the footsteps of our Netflix listicle, we’ve collected 10 of the best queer shows you can watch right now on Disney+.
American Dad (2005 – present)
Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachel MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, Jeff Fischer, Patrick Stewart
Arguably Seth MacFarlane’s best adult animation, American Dad focuses on the eccentric middle classic Smith family in the fictional community of Langley Falls, Virginia. The household includes CIA agent and devout Republican father Stan; wacky housewife Francine; staunch leftist and hippie college daughter Hayley; nerdy high-schooler son Steve; talking fish with the brain of an East German athlete Klaus; and pansexual, psychopathic gender-fluid alien Roger. Thanks to the latter’s plethora of campy personas and wild escapades, Roger was named the gayest cartoon character of all time in 2014.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)
Cast: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, Emma Caulfield, Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, Amber Benson, Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Eliza Dushku
Created by J**s W****n – who went on to write and direct The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron – Buffy the Vampire Slayer focuses on a teenage girl bestowed with supernatural abilities to defeat vampires, demons and the forces of darkness etc. The fantasy drama has continuously received widespread critical acclaim – with many individual episodes hailed as some of the finest in TV history (Hush, Restless, The Body, Once More, with Feeling) – and has also been credited with influencing other series in the same genre. Buffy also received praise for its queer representation, with resident witches Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) making history as the first long-term lesbian relationship on US television. The former’s sex scene with Kennedy (Iyari Limon) made history, again, as the first ever lesbian sex-scene on mainstream television. We rounded up the queerest moments from the series, which you can view here.
Brothers & Sisters (2006 – 2011)
Cast: Dave Annable, Sally Field, Calista Flockhart, Balthazar Getty, Rachel Griffiths, Sarah Jane Morris, John Pyper-Ferguson, Matthew Rhys, Ron Rifkin, Patricia Wettig, Kerris Dorsey, Emily VanCamp, Maxwell Perry Cotton, Rob Lowe, Luke Grimes, Luke Macfarlane, Gilles Marini
Brothers & Sisters revolves around the drama of the privileged Walker clan in the wake of the death of William, the family’s patriarch and founder of family business Ojai Foods. The ensemble cast includes mother Nora (Sally Field) and her children Sarah (Rachel Griffiths), Tommy (Balthazar Getty), Kitty (Calista Flockhart), Justin (Dave Annable) and Kevin (Matthew Rhys), as well as Nora’s brother Saul (Ron Rifkin) and his mistress Holly (Patricia Wettig). Due to the lack of queer representation on mainstream television at the time, the characterisation of Kevin, who is openly gay to his family and workplace, was applauded by critics. His wedding to Scotty (Luke Macfarlane) was the ninth same-sex wedding ever on US television, and the first ever between two series regulars.
The Fosters (2013 – 2018)
Cast: Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Jake T. Austin, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Danny Nuci, Cierra Ramirez, Noah Centineo
Conceived by openly gay creatives Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige, The Fosters reflects the “modern American family” with lesbian leads Stef Foster (Teri Polo), a police officer, and Lena Adams (Sherri Saum), a vice-principal. The drama, which ran for five seasons, follows the couple as they raise their blended family in San Diego, which includes one biological and four adopted children. The Fosters was lauded for its innovative LGBTQ+ themes, such as its depiction of a lesbian biracial couple, the coming out journey of a young teen (Hayden Byerly) and the inclusion of a transgender character played by a transgender actor (Tom Phelan). Following the show’s conclusion, a spin-off series starring Cierra Ramirez and Maia Mitchell’s characters, Mariana Adams Foster and Callie Adams Foster, launched to similar acclaim. Good Trouble’s third season premiered in February 2021.
Glee (2009 – 2015)
Cast: Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr, Chord Overstreet, Jacob Artist, Jayma Mays, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Corey Monteith
Ryan Murphy’s musical teen drama follows several students in the fictitious William McKinley High School glee club, as they navigate issues such as sexuality, race, gender identity, bulimia, pregnancy and school violence. In the first season, Kurt (Chris Colfer) struggles with his sexuality and his feelings for Finn (Corey Monteith) and in later years, becomes romantically involved with Blaine (Darren Criss). They were later named “one of the most beloved TV couples of the millennium”. The late Naya Rivera also received widespread praise for her portrayal as Santana, a popular, hard-as-nails cheerleader at McKinley who embarks on a friends-with-benefits-esque relationship with fellow cheerleader, Brittany (Heather Morris). Glee was nominated for 19 Emmy Awards throughout its run.
Grey’s Anatomy (2005 – present)
Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, T.R. Knight, James Pickens Jr, Patrick Washington, Kate Walsh, Sara Ramirez, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Capshaw, Kim Raver, Jesse Williams, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Sarah Drew, Alex Landi
Created by Shonda Rimes, Grey’s Anatomy tells the story of several surgical interns, residents, and attending physicians at the fictional Seattle Grace hospital. Since its debut, the show has been commended for its diversity. Over the course of 16 seasons, we’ve been introduced to several characters who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans, so pretty much the entire LGBTQ+ acronym, which many shows have failed to do. After 239 episodes over 11 seasons, fan-favourite character Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) made history as the longest running queer character in television. The character’s relationship with Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) became one of the most championed lesbian romances, well, ever. More recently, the relationship between newbie doctor Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Nico Kim (Alex Landi) has become the most prominent queer romance in the series.
Love, Victor (2020 – present)
Cast: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz
Set in the same world as Love, Simon, the series focuses on the title character (Michael Cimino), Victor Salazar, a new student at Creekwood High School who, like Simon, is on a journey of self-discovery as he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality. Upon release, Love, Victor received acclaim from critics for Cimono’s lead performance, the supporting characters and for capturing the essence of the original teen drama, which made history as the first Hollywood film to focus on a gay teen romance. It also became the number one most-watched drama on Hulu. Season two will arrive later this year.
Modern Family (2009 – 2020)
Cast: Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire
Following its conclusion last year, Modern Family became ABC’s longest-running ABC ever with 11 seasons and 250 episodes. The mockumentary sitcom was met with high praise throughout its run for its format and cast performances, particularly Sofia Vergara as Gloria Marie Ramirez Delgado-Pritchett, and Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as married couple Cameron Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett. Their romance was notable for being the first time a major network showcased a long-term, committed queer relationship between two leading characters. Following their wedding in season five, which garnered over 10 million viewers, support for marriage equality in the United States reached an all-time high. While it might have taken a longer time than expected for the couple to be intimate with each other, the impact of their relationship on television – and the general public – is undeniable.
Scream Queens (2015 – 2016)
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Skylar Samuels, Lea Michele, Niecy Nash, Glen Powell, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Oliver Hudson, Kirstie Alley, Taylor Lautner, John Stamos
Queer mastermind Ryan Murphy recruited American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts (Coven, Freakshow, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984) for this short-lived comedy horror series to play the now-iconic Chanel Oberlin, the rich and self-centered president of a sorority. Its debut season follows a sorority called Kappa Kappa Tau who are hunted down by a serial killer in a Red Devil costume, with its second and final season set in a hospital. The series received mixed reviews throughout its run, which is bull, really. It was fun, campy and ridiculous (and it knew it was ridiculous), and its cast members, especially Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd and Niecy Nash were perfection in their roles. The show gained something of a cult following, and fans have been calling for a revival ever since it was taken off the air. Well, it seems that our prayers may have been answered, as Murphy confirmed last year that a third season is in development.
Ugly Betty (2006 – 2010)
Cast: America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Becki Newton, Michael Urie, Mark Indelicato, Ashley Jenson, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Dale, Judith Light
One of the campest shows of all time (it’s not up for discussion), Ugly Betty revolves around title character Betty Suarez (America Ferrera), a fashion trainwreck who lands a job at the Vogue-inspired fashion magazine MODE, led by conceited diva and former supermodel Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams). The series boasts several queer storylines thanks to Wilhelmina’s right-hand man and openly gay assistant Marc St. James (Michael Urie), Daniel Meade’s (Eric Mabius) formerly dead trans sister Alexis (Rebecca Romijn) and Betty’s nephew Justin (Mark Indelicato) who explored the difficulties of coming to terms with sexuality as a teenager.