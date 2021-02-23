10 of the best LGBTQ+ shows you can watch right now on Disney+

Scream Queens (2015 – 2016)

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Skylar Samuels, Lea Michele, Niecy Nash, Glen Powell, Diego Boneta, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer, Oliver Hudson, Kirstie Alley, Taylor Lautner, John Stamos

Queer mastermind Ryan Murphy recruited American Horror Story alum Emma Roberts (Coven, Freakshow, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984) for this short-lived comedy horror series to play the now-iconic Chanel Oberlin, the rich and self-centered president of a sorority. Its debut season follows a sorority called Kappa Kappa Tau who are hunted down by a serial killer in a Red Devil costume, with its second and final season set in a hospital. The series received mixed reviews throughout its run, which is bull, really. It was fun, campy and ridiculous (and it knew it was ridiculous), and its cast members, especially Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd and Niecy Nash were perfection in their roles. The show gained something of a cult following, and fans have been calling for a revival ever since it was taken off the air. Well, it seems that our prayers may have been answered, as Murphy confirmed last year that a third season is in development.