46 of the best LGBTQ+ shows you can watch right now on Netflix

Remember when LGBTQ+ characters were the sidekick? The stereotypical white gay who popped up in a recurring capacity for comedic effect? Or if they were the central character, their sexuality would be downplayed and scenes of intimacy would be non-existent? Yeah, we’ll admit: we don’t really miss those days. No shade to some of these characters of course, because a lot of them paved the way for the positive queer representation we see today. As of 2020, representation for the LGBTQ+ community in television has never been better. In fact, a recent report from GLAAD discovered that the amount of queer characters on our screens has increased by over 100 to a new record. It’s impossible to deny the role Netflix has had in this. Over the past few years, the streaming service has built a reputation as one of the most inclusive sources for content, whether it’s originals such as Orange is the New Black, Dear White People or Hollywood, to network classics like American Horror Story, Pose or RuPaul’s Drag Race. Netflix boasts a plethora of entertain(t)ing LGBTQ+ comedies, dramas and thrillers, so we’ve rounded up 46 of the best that you can stream right now.