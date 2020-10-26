The action-packed trailer for Sabrina’s final season reveals premiere date

Netflix has revealed the premiere date for the final ‘part’ of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

According to the action-packed new trailer, which sees all of our favourite characters come together to face their biggest “peril” so far, the series will come to an end on 31 December.

The beloved fantasy drama was cancelled by the streaming service earlier this year, which was met with widespread backlash from fans and critics.

In a statement, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

Over 200,000 people signed a petition on change.org asking Netflix to renew the series for another season.

The statement reads: “We are petitioning to bring this back after it’s unfair cancellation and ask that it be renewed for a 5th season. The show is extremely loved by fans and we hope this petition can bring the show back from the dead.”

The eight final episodes of season two (‘Part 4’) will see the return of Shipka as well as Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Tati Gabrielle, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez and Richard Coyle.

In an interview with The Wrap, Aguirre-Sacasa – who also created Riverdale – said each episode of the final part is “like its own mini horror movie”.

“We’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he revealed. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that.”

He continued: “I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part 4 is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina.

“So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them.

“And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

The first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available to stream now on Netflix – watch the brand new trailer below.