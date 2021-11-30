The Aces: “We want to cultivate a community where women feel safe”

However, not all content on social media can be lighthearted. Recently, the band took to the app to address being called a slur at a live show. “Going back to the slur, we try to use those things to fuel us further in that mission. We want to talk about it because that’s the only way that’s going to change this,” McKenna tells GAY TIMES. Cristal nods in agreement, expanding on her bandmate’s point. “We really want to be friends in a community with other women who are musicians and in bands. Sometimes people think there’s limited space and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” she explains. “It’s bullshit. We want to cultivate a community where women, queer women, women of colour, and everyone feel safe in our space. We can bring those women on stage and help to uplift them”.

Despite The Aces selling out shows and touring across the world, the band admits they still face industry sexism, particularly when they were perceived as an alternative indie band. “Things have changed a lot over the past few years. A lot of women have spoken out about getting stupid questions. I don’t think seeing women on stages is daunting in the pop space, but, going back into the alternative world -which is when we got called the slur- can feel very archaic,” she explains. “Here, in the US, there are radio stations that say they’ve already played a woman this hour so they’re not going to play another. It’s craziness. Perceptions have been shifting, but within the rock and alternative spaces there’s a lot of more work to do”.

The determination to create a dynamic all-accepting space is a notable goal for The Aces but, equally, they admit they’re still on track to make great music for fans. The band’s deluxe release of Under My Influence does exactly that. With a handful of new tracks, the group drives into new sounds and styles to shake up their image. “The Portugal, The Man remix turned out amazing. I re-sang it and did a completely different delivery with vocals and the girls got to reimagine it instrumentally,” Cristal explains. “We love all the remixes and we really lucked out with how many really cool artists reached out wanted to be a part of the album. I’m excited for fans to hear that like reimagined remixes”. Looking towards new projects, the band admits they can’t give too much away, but promise they have new music on the horizon. “It’s been a good two years so there’s a lot of musical shit that has come out of it. It’s been such an authentic step for our band and I think that the fans are really going to love it. It’s my favorite music we’ve ever made,” the lead singer adds. “Your second record is a bit of experimentation, and your third record is the heart and soul where your sound has settled it and I think we’ve hit that”.

Under My Influence (Deluxe) is available now on Red Bull Records.