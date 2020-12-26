The 20 best songs of 2020 by LGBTQ+ artists

We’ve needed music more than ever this year. Locked up in our homes with nowhere to go, music has allowed us to escape our new reality of social isolation and a grim schedule of breaking news. And when it comes to creating new musical worlds, connecting with people through emotive storytelling, and transcending the everyday, nobody does that better than queer people.

2020 has seen some truly incredible songwriting from LGBTQ+ music acts that have helped us grieve, celebrate, reflect and feel less alone. The power of song has been felt during a period of chaos, and we have a list of some of our favourites here for you to listen to all over again.

This isn’t a ranking – we’ve simply listed 20 of our favourite songs by LGBTQ+ artists in alphabetical order. We have, however, given a special mention at the end for our Song of the Year.

Arca – KLK (ft. Rosalia)

2020 has been chaos, but Arca’s glitchy anthem KLK is the kind of mayhem we’ll happily sign up to. Packed full of diverse musical influences and led by a vocal line from superstar Rosalia, it’s the song that shouldn’t work on paper, but soars high in practice.

Arlo Parks – Eugene

Rising star Arlo Parks is a poetic storyteller for a new generation of queer youth, and Eugene captures the emotional pain of heartache with poignancy and power.

FLETCHER – Bitter (ft. Trevor Daniel)

Lesbian break-up anthems don’t get more sensual than this. FLETCHER’s sexuality is unapologetic over a seductive R&B-pop production, full in the knowledge that her ex is still very much thinking about her.

Gia Ford – Sleeping In Your Garden

Gia Ford took a darker turn with her music in 2020, and Sleeping In Your Garden hits hard with its scuzzy guitars, rich vocals and rockstar attitude.

Isaac Dunbar – miss america

“She’s not the girl I used to know,” Isaac sings on miss america, yearning for his home country to return to a more unified and peaceful society following years of political division. This isn’t just a pretty pop song, it packs a political punch too.

Joesef – The Sun Is Up Forever

If you’ve been following Joesef, you know by now to expect soul-drenched vocals and rich, textured production. But with lyrics like “But honey now I’m better the sun is up forever, I just see you in a different shade” it’s undeniable he’s destined to be one of the greatest songwriters of his generation.

Kim Petras – Malibu

How Kim Petras isn’t already one of the biggest pop stars in the world is beyond us, but in 2020 she kept giving the gays everything they want with the infectious bubblegum pop of Malibu.

King Princess – Only Times Makes It Human

King Princess has ramped up the BPM for her new era and she wears it incredibly well. As one YouTube commenter correctly notes: “If there wasn’t a pandemic this would BANG at all the gay clubs.”

Lady Gaga (featuring Ariana Grande) – Rain on Me

We may have been stuck indoors for most of the year, but Mother Monster still managed to whisk us away to Chromatica. With a mammoth pop anthem like Rain On Me at the helm, it was the getaway we all sorely needed.

Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

Miley’s rich vocal tone sounds gorgeous on any song, but it really comes through over the 80s tapestry that is Midnight Sky. Born from trauma, the queerness of turning pain into power is on full glorious display here.