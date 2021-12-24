The 10 queerest internet moments of 2021

RuPaul’s Drag Race has been serving

An incredible franchise, RuPaul’s Drag Race is the only mainstream production to spotlight talented drag stars across the world. With various iterations across the globe, it’s become well known in and outside of the community. This year, Kylie Sonique Love made herstory as the first transgender winner across all 13 seasons of Drag Race US and all six of All Stars. The win was an incredible moment for both the LGBTQ+ community and the Drag Race scene. Kylie’s win went viral as fans of the show applauded the win.

In 2019, Angele Anang became the first trans winner in the Drag franchise. The queen won more challenges on a single season than any other contestant as well as becoming the first openly trans queen to win the show.

Kylie Sonique Love has won RuPaul’s Drag Race #AllStars6! She becomes the first trans woman to win in the history of the US franchise. 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/c3kumFy0tq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 3, 2021

It’s all about queertok

You might be questioning what is queertok? Well, it’s the LGBTQ+ side of TikTok. If you’ve not seen that side of the app, it’s time to get your algorithm in order. Whether it’s the gay limp wrist meme or gays, gals and non-binary pals using the “do you listen to Girl in Red” pick up line, TikTok has become a home to numerous LGBTQ+ memes, trends and more. This year, we’ve seen the audio “something LGBTQ+ just happened to me” go viral. This trend included people opening up about their experiences, visual compilations to favourite shows and possibly anything else the community could think of.

Elsewhere, MUNA’s Silk Chiffon became a big hit and was adopted as creators (both LGBTQ+ and not) used the audio ironically against the funny videos. Another huge hit was Willow’s Transparent Soul. Not only did the song trend throughout TikTok, but fans made guitar covers and edits.

Generation queer and here

You might be wondering where we’re going with this, so bear with us. This year, many high profile figures took the time to come out as LGBTQ+ to the public. While we understand and appreciate not every star must label their identity, there were a few stars that felt the need to. One particular young online personality broke the internet with her TikTok. Yes, it’s time to mention Jojo Siwa. After taking to TikTok to post a video revealing how she chose to identity. Initially, the star did not label her identity but has since revealed she is pansexual. While this may seem like a small moment, Siwa’s posts were everywhere. Not only this, the 18-year-old is primarily known for being a children’s entertainer. Opting to come out, the star was pushing LGBTQ+ visibility in a bold new direction as she bravely revealed who she is to the masses.

Elsewhere on the internet, acclaimed artist Kehlani, who previously labelled herself as queer, opened up about her sexuality on social media. During an Instagram Live, the singer came out saying she “knows she is a lesbian” and still uses “she” and “they” pronouns. Another high profile singer Demi Lovato came out as pansexual this year and has changed their pronouns to “they” and “them”. Both stars were praised for opening up about their identities.

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

We’re in a Megan Fox renaissance

The Jennifer’s Body star has long been open about her LGBTQ+ identity. From discussing her bisexuality in media to bringing a bisexual character to life on New Girl, Fox has been forward about the importance of representation. This year, we’ve seen attitudes towards the Hollywood star shift. Whether it has been the reclaiming of her queer cult classic or killer Met Gala look, audiences are seeing her in a new light. Now, sure, her red carpet look was all over the internet. But, for us, our favourite viral moment was her casually reminder of her queerness online. In an Instagram post, the star captioned her image: “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades”. For that alone, we’re Megan Fox stans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Timothée Chalamet and the twink meme

Last but not least, we have to address Timothée Chalamet. The star has become an internet obsession following his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name. However, it doesn’t matter how big a star gets, it seems nobody is immune to the meme treatment. It didn’t take long for one user to put the words “Timothée Chalamet” and “twink” to be strung together and, of course, it ended up all over the internet. It seems the meme cropped up shortly after some footage of Chalamet’s latest project – a musical fantasy titled Wonka – surfaced. Some went as far as to label him “Twonka”. The official release for Wonka is set for 2023 so, for now, any further speculations on his character (or his portrayal) remain hidden. However, it seems most fans have their minds made up already.