The 10 best LGBTQ+ films of 2021

Although the entertainment industry has been greatly impacted for the second year running due to coronavirus restrictions, with various films making their way to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, it’s been another sensational year for LGBTQ+ storytelling. (Although the small screen is still demolishing cinema when it comes to representation, we should add.)

While there (arguably) hasn’t been another instant classic such as Moonlight, Carol or Call Me By Your Name, there have been a plethora of critically-acclaimed dramas, comedies and documentaries that have made us laugh, scream and discover new aspects of LGBTQ+ culture and history in the process.

Here, we’ve selected our 10 favourite LGBTQ films of the year, from romantic epics starring Oscar winner Kate Winslet and educational documentaries chronicling one of America’s most revered Black and queer heroes, as well as history-making holiday rom-coms with the Jennifer Coolidge. The list is in alphabetical order, but we’ve given a special shoutout to our Film of the Year at the end of the list.