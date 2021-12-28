The 10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2021

Plenty of lessons stem from literature. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the reimagining of society around us, the questioning of the anti-trans brigade, or a flourishing novel of romance – these are impactful stories that can be transformational. There has long been a startling lack of intersectionality and representative diversity seen across bookshelves and in the publishing industry.

So, where do we go when our libraries and bookstores do not have books that resonate with our identities? The world of literature is seemingly changing as Black, Brown and minority LGBTQ+ voices are receiving the opportunity to platform their unique stories. This year alone, we’ve seen incredible authors (and editors) drive new tales forward. From Malinda Lo’s glorious Last Night at the Telegraph Club to Torrey Peters outstanding Detransition Baby, these releases have become markers of gradual industry change.

As 2021 comes to an end, many of our listed books will remain vessels of education and revised for their lessons and brilliant world-building. Last year, physical book sales soared as we found ourselves stuck indoors. As the year wraps up, we recognised a selection of books for their originality and vital messages to the LGBTQ+ community. We hope our audiences take away a few new recommendations from our well-intended suggestions. Here at GAY TIMES, we do not like to pit creatives, authors, or artists against one another so there is no official ranking. However, we have crowned our favourite book of the year. Keep reading to see which authors made our annual roundup.

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

First-time author Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé is a bold new voice in Young Adult literature. Her debut novel, Ace of Spades, is a dark, gritty thriller that delves deep into the world of Black queer sexuality, class, and institutionalised racism. Set in Niveus Private Academy, Ace of Spades is best described as Gossip Girl meets Get Out – it’s witty, slick, and undeniably mysterious. It’s a new novel you won’t want to miss out on.

Black Joy edited by Charlie Brinkhust-Cuff and Timi Sotire

A compilation of 28 fantastic voices, Black Joy is a brilliant cross-section of diverse Black British stories. A thoroughly enjoyable collection of essays, readers are able to immerse themselves in journies of celebration, self-discovery and unfiltered expression. Black Joy has it all. Whether it’s a retelling of busy houses buzzing with family and friends or recounting proud moments of heritage, there are plenty of stories to get lost in. Reading Black Joy readers do not feel like they’re looking from the outside in, but you will find yourself immersed in a world of communal joy and solidarity.

Detransiton Baby by Torrey Peters

This nuanced debut book has taken the literary world by storm and for good reason. Achieving critical acclaim among all audiences, Detransition, Baby has been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for its portrayal of the trans community. A character study of three women – two trans and one cis – whose lives unexpectedly collide. Peters delivers a stunning first novel centred around three unique women (Reese, Ames, Katrina) as they learn to navigate queerness, gender, and parenthood. Detransition, Baby brings these characters to life in a three dimensional way that is almost difficult to shake by the end, and, for that alone, it’s worth reading.

First Comes Love by Tom Rasmussen

As queer people, should we really aspire to marriage? For decades, marriage equality was the epicentre of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. But, as Tom Rasmussen explores in their brilliant new book First Comes Love, we really shouldn’t succumb so easily to an institution that has historically shunned us; one that still isn’t trans and non-binary inclusive to this day. From polyamory to poltergeists, Tom goes on a journey to interrogate the sanctity of marriage, to challenge the heteronormative ideology of what a traditional healthy union should look like, and bring light to what the marriage system really stands for. Packed with sharp wit, warm empathy, insightful discussion, and Tom’s own personal love story, it redefines what Happy Ever After can look like.

Gay Bar by Jeremy Atherton Lin

Gay Bar: Why We Went Out is a bold and insightful memoir that catalogues the author’s life story in queer venues around the world. Built of seven chapters, each is dedicated to a specific bar and the wonders that happened inside. If you’re looking for an exhaustive history of queer venues, then this isn’t the book for you. But, if you’re wanting to dive headfirst into a personal telling of gay history and experience then Lin does exactly that. In glittery, magnetic prose, readers are offered a tour of various chaotic stories that shaped this author’s life