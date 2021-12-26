The 10 best albums of 2021 by LGBTQ+ artists

2021 has been an incredible year for new talent and breakout moments. From debut albums hitting the charts to rising artists receiving critical acclaim, the LGBTQ+ music scene has been rife with innovative releases. There’s no doubt this last year has been a challenging time for the industry. With venues closing down, tours cancelled and artists migrating to virtual shows online, the past few months have tested the resilience of those in the music scene. Yet, against the odds, we have seen a year emboldened by the versatile pop anthems and standout albums.

To mark 2021’s unique musical year, we have pulled together a list acknowledging our favourite albums to date. Each featured artist has been recognised for their contributions as LGBTQ+ creatives. While we have opted not to rank these albums against one another, we have given a special mention to a record that has been crowned Album of the Year. Keep reading to find which album was our top pick!

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Throughout 2020, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks built up to her anticipated full-length debut album with five stunning singles. The star’s knack for introspective storytelling over warm, intricate production positioned her as a voice of a generation. Touching upon themes of anxiety, mental health, romance and joy, she seamlessly captured these emotions in her lyrics. Take the song Black Dog, Parks wistfully zeros in on the relentlessness of poor mental health. Emphatic and soulful, listeners are reminded of how effortlessly the 21-year-old can vividly pull you into her own world of emotions. Elsewhere, Park’s self-assured style speaks out. In the immersively intimate Eugine, the singer unravels a drifting heartbreak from her best friend. It’s easily understood why Collapsed in Sunbeams is regarded as a near-flawless debut. At just 21 years old, Parks proves herself one of the UK’s most groundbreaking artists.

Girl in Red – If I Could Make It Go Quiet

The Taylor Swift-approved debut album has been a highlight alternative release of 2021. In an ambitious first record, Marie Ulven aka Girl In Red candidly unpacks her anxieties of growing up and coming of age. An eclectic mix of indie-pop bangers, lead single Serotonin is a must-add track for your end of year playlist. As a whole, If I Could Make It Go Quiet sees Ulven step away from her tried and tested lo-fi pop brand and steer towards a more diverse output. There’s still rehashing on the singer’s signature gritty indie-pop imprint but, now 22, Girl In Red’s artistic outlook has matured.

Wading through dark and light, Ulven’s debut is a raw musical self-reckoning. It’s an album intimately her own – even boasting a short list of collaborators – that pushes the artist into fresh creative territory. In a single impassioned tracklist, Ulven echos the thoughts of an anxiety generation pushing for a healthier state of mind. An album fraught with pop-punk angst and brazen openness, it holds a noticeable shift as, midway, songs ebb into a tranquil tone. It’s here, during the quieter moments, that Ulven admits her newfound peacefulness may be “too good” to be true. However, as Girl In Red leaves us in a serene album outro, we see Ulven’s experimental palette for what it really is.

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Michelle Zauner has been busy. Not only did the artist find the time to release her New York Times’ best seller, Crying in H Mart, but also an incredible album. Jubilee stands as the singer’s first release since her third record, one shaped by the passing of her mother who died of pancreatic cancer in 2014. Japanese Breakfast is no stranger to grief; a theme that encapsulated her last album. However, looking ahead, the singer revealed Jubilee would contrast this. Instead, her newest indie release is one that seeks out joy, even in the harshest of moments. Through the record, Japanese Breakfast’s shining quality is the humanness of her art, and Jubilee is no different. The album’s saccharine lead single, Be Sweet, is a polished teaser of the standard to expect.

Elsewhere, Japanese Breakfast falsifies charm as she tracks into dark waters. Misleadingly upbeat, Savage Good Boy walks through an apocalyptic hyper-capitalist nightmare stitched together by five-year plans and a reiterated craving for money. With a title like In Hell, I wouldn’t expect things to get lighter. The album’s latter half is notably gloomier. Jubilee’s last track, Posing For Cars, is a ballad dedicated to loneliness. Part touching prose and part shimmering rock outro, it’s the final pieces of the artist’s mesmeric world-building. Jubilee is an album of different depths, genres and directions. It’s a body of work that sprawls as it pursues greater emotions. And, right at the end, it offers a reminder to keep a hold onto hope.

Remi Wolf – Juno

California singer Remi Wolf brought her funky technicolour vision to the masses over Tik Tok. The 25-year-old star’s viral hit Photo ID swept across the internet and pushed her name into the internet mainstream. Now, Wolf’s bold hook-filled moments are lauded for their stellar production and upbeat takes. Album opener Liquid Store – a track exploring the singer’s alcohol dependency – snags your attention and warrants you to stay. Juno is an album brimming with Wolf’s vibrant flair. Her dynamic production twists songs into new directions. Whether it’s a comical child’s storytelling outro in Quiet on Set or the buzzing business of Guerlla, Wolf proves how elastic her genre play can be.

The latter half of the album tones down the artist’s fizzing energy. Mid album staples Buttermilk and Sally establish a new vision of sincerity from the singer. Both tracks lean on Wolf’s pitched vocals and playful lyrics. Yet, despite their cartoonish feel, they come away as charmingly authentic. Juno, unsurprisingly, is a chaotic portrait of imagination and drive. Co-produced by an artist that dons fuzzy hats, oversized shades and eccentric eye make-up, we wouldn’t expect Juno to be any different.

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Throughout his career, Tyler, the Creator has continued to subvert expectations. On his 2019 album, the artist spoke about a relationship with a man who was also tied up with a woman. It was one of the first instances that he put his sexuality in such sharp focus. For his latest outing, Call Me If You Get Lost, the artist genre-hops across 16 tracks that hear him switch up his tone frequently, but it somehow flows effortlessly. From the smooth 90s R&B of WUSYANAME to the synth-laden groove of SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE, Tyler never fails to keep things fresh.