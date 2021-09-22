Ten new Pride roundels have been installed across the Tube network to celebrate London’s thriving LGBTQ+ community.
The newly unveiled Pride roundels have been designed by staff and prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ London Community.
The 10 signs are to reiterate Transport for London’s (TfL’s) support for the queer community and the locations have been chosen by each creator. Many of these locations include Vauxhall station, Brixton, Caledonian Road, Hammersmith and Baker Street.
Each of these unique designs strives to capture the versatility of the queer community as well as the lived experiences, personal journeys and hopes for the future across the LGBTQ+ community.
Amy Lame, London’s Night Czar who created a design, said: “When I first arrived in London I was acutely aware I was walking in the steps of my LGBTQ+ fore-siblings and I would regularly take the Tube and bus to visit spots linked to them.
“I was really honoured to be asked to create a roundel, and my Oscar Wilde design aims to encapsulate London’s rich LGBTQ+ history and also show a pathway to the future. As more people return to public transport, it feels really special that ten Pride roundels will be on display across the network – clearly showing that in London you can be who you want to be and love who you want to love.”
Marcia Williams, TfL’s Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Talent said offered a statement on the Pride initiative.
“We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community every day, and Pride is an important celebration to us. This year, at TfL, to mark our continuous commitment and support we have installed roundels specially designed by staff and prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ London community.
“We have transformed our stations and platforms into a place for positive messages of hope, love, compassion and unity that encourage important conversations around issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, as we see more people returning to the public transport network to enjoy what London has to offer.”
Williams added: “This year’s initiative builds on TfL’s strong legacy in supporting Pride since it was formed. 2021 would have marked the 15th anniversary of TfL officially participating in London’s Pride Parade and TfL has carried out a number of schemes to promote inclusivity during that time – including the introduction of diversity traffic signals, a range of rainbow-wrapped vehicles on the transport network, as well as regularly featuring inclusive roundel designs bearing colours of the Rainbow, and Bi and Trans Pride flags on the network during Pride.”
