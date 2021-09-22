Ten new Pride roundels have been installed across the Tube network to celebrate London’s thriving LGBTQ+ community.

The newly unveiled Pride roundels have been designed by staff and prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ London Community.

The 10 signs are to reiterate Transport for London’s (TfL’s) support for the queer community and the locations have been chosen by each creator. Many of these locations include Vauxhall station, Brixton, Caledonian Road, Hammersmith and Baker Street.

Each of these unique designs strives to capture the versatility of the queer community as well as the lived experiences, personal journeys and hopes for the future across the LGBTQ+ community.

Amy Lame, London’s Night Czar who created a design, said: “When I first arrived in London I was acutely aware I was walking in the steps of my LGBTQ+ fore-siblings and I would regularly take the Tube and bus to visit spots linked to them.

“I was really honoured to be asked to create a roundel, and my Oscar Wilde design aims to encapsulate London’s rich LGBTQ+ history and also show a pathway to the future. As more people return to public transport, it feels really special that ten Pride roundels will be on display across the network – clearly showing that in London you can be who you want to be and love who you want to love.”

Marcia Williams, TfL’s Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Talent said offered a statement on the Pride initiative.

“We celebrate the LGBTQ+ community every day, and Pride is an important celebration to us. This year, at TfL, to mark our continuous commitment and support we have installed roundels specially designed by staff and prominent figures in the LGBTQ+ London community.