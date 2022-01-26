Tessa Thompson said she wants to see better LGBTQ+ storylines across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in the near future.

During an interview with The Wrap, the 38-year-old discussed her desire to see more diversity and representation in the superhero franchise.

“We talk so much about representation, and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA+ community, there’s still so much work to be done,” she said when asked about playing bisexual character Valkyrie. “But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters!”

Despite her hopes, Tessa stated that there are certain obstacles this faces in the world of Marvel.

The Veronica Mars star explained: “It’s hard because Taika [Waititi] and I would’ve liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there’s only so much we can do.

“Unfortunately there’s not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general.”

Tessa teased that this could be something that changes in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been confirmed to address the character’s bisexuality.

“I think that will be a little different in the new Thor, which is exciting,” she continued. “And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on 8 July 2022.