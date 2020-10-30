In the mood for a gay romance with two hunky protagonists stalked by a deranged madman? Or do you fancy a brutal lesbian French horror? Maybe an iconic cult classic with a self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania”?

If you’re not planning on dressing up as a mouse (duh) or Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Ally Campana-Maine from A Star Is Born this Halloween, most likely due to lockdown restrictions, then you need to check out our collection of LGBTQ+ horrors and thrillers.