Tennessee governor backs controversial anti-trans bathroom bill

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a discriminatory bill denying transgender students access to changing facilities consistent with their gender identity.

HB 1233 (SB 1367) has been signed by Gov Lee, according to Tennessee’s General Assembly page.

The discriminatory bill calls for public schools to make “reasonable accommodation” for those unwilling to use changing facilities that do not align with their designated sex.

The Tennessee Accommodations for All Children Act, known as HB1233, cites restrooms, locker rooms, showrooms and changing facilities as specific examples of segregation.

Republican Gov. Lee’s new legislation strictly applies to those in a public school building or at a school-sponsored activity.

The newly signed bill defines sex as “a person’s immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth.”

The bill states the sex of a student can be determined by government-issued identification such as an original birth certificate.

HB 1233 bill offers trans school children access to “single-occupancy restroom or changing facility” or “use of an employee restroom or changing facility” as an alternative location.

Tennessee’s new law will ostracise trans children and reinforce a culture that believes trans youth do not deserve equal access to basic facilities, healthcare, and support as any other child.

Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David addressed Gov. Lee’s support for the anti-trans bill.

“Tennessee Gov. Lee and state legislators are using their power to harm and further stigmatize trans youth in Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is quickly becoming a national leader for anti-LGBTQ legislation, as lawmakers would rather discriminate against LGBTQ youth than focus on real problems facing Tennesseans,” David said in a statement.

“I want to be clear: Gov. Lee’s shameful decision to sign this baseless and discriminatory bill into law will harm the health and well-being of trans students in Tennessee by creating daily degrading experiences for them at school. These ‘Slate of Hate’ bills are unjustifiable and must stop.”

Human Rights Campaign associate Melodía Gutiérrez issued a statement addressing the controversial bill.

“Transgender children are children. They deserve to feel safe and accepted at school, just like all children. But Gov. Lee and the Tennessee state legislature have chosen once again to sign an inherently discriminatory and harmful bill in HB 1233 (SB 1367), Gutiérrez wrote.

“Why are Tennessee’s elected leaders so focused on discriminating against transgender students instead of addressing real issues facing Tennesseans? They have no regard for the damaging impact these bills have on the mental health of transgender students — who have been begging state leaders to leave them alone.”