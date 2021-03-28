Tennessee becomes the third state to pass bill targeting trans youth

“Transgender people have the right to participate in sports consistent with who they are, just like everyone else.”

Tennessee is now the third state to ban trans athletes from competing in middle and high school sports.

Under the new transphobic law, students will now have to show “proof” of their sex by showing their birth certificate.

If a student cannot provide a birth certificate then another form of proof will have to be presented.

Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee took to Twitter to explain why he passed the legislation.

“I signed the bill to preserve women’s athletics and ensure fair competition,” he wrote.

“This legislation responds to damaging federal policies that stand in opposition to the years of progress made under Title IX and I commend members of the General Assembly for their bipartisan work.”

The ACLU of Tennessee executive director Hedy Weinberg slammed the governor’s decision in a statement on Friday.

“Governor Lee’s rush to discriminate against transgender children is appalling,” she wrote.

“Transgender people have the right to participate in sports consistent with who they are, just like everyone else. Denying this right is pure discrimination.”

“When Lee has made every effort to deny women the ability to make decisions about their own bodies, his grandstanding about protecting women’s rights by discriminating against transgender children is disingenuous at best. — ACLU of Tennessee (@aclutn) March 26, 2021