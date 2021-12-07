Taylor Swift kick-started her career as a freshman writing tracks about high school heartbreak. It wasn’t until 2006 that the hopeful singer would release her first full-length record. Making a name for herself as a young teen, Swift’s career has since spanned genre shakeups drifting from country, indie-folk to tried and tested chart pop. With over a decade of acclaim to her name, the icon has become a notable figurehead for her immensely dedicated fanbase and record breaking discography.

With nine standout albums to look back on, we reflect on Swift’s complete catalogue and rank her records from worst to best.

9. Taylor Swift (self-titled)

Right, there are bound to be Swifties that disagree with the self-titled placement, but hear me out. Sure, this was Swift’s first release (and a promising one at that), but its early age inevitably pales to what the singer has since pulled off. Debuting in 2006, this was the Nashville singer at her commendable beginning. The new scene country singer made waves with her hit Tim McGraw which caught mainstream attention. It’s an album laden with plucked strings, drawn-out accent vowels, and the occasional sad girl country favourite – Tear Drops On My Guitar – and the slightly more plucky Our Song. If anything, Swift’s debut showcases her sharpened penmanship and diaristic talent – a talent that would make her name a handful of years later.

8. Lover

Lover is an unashamedly eccentric album. Packed with bright colours, vivid lyrics, and an upbeat landscape, Swift trades her melancholy greys for glorious pastels and emotionally rich tracks. Take Cruel Summer – a buzzing candyfloss pop hit that was worthy of being a lead single. Elsewhere, the album opener, I Forgot You Existed, is a sickly sweet track that casts a glance at its former black and white era. But it’s not all self-referential moments. Lover sees Swift joyfully stride into atmospheric tracks Cornelia Street and Death By A Thousand Cuts. The modern equivalent of Red’s Stay Stay Stay, Lover’s Paper Rings is a jaunty confession of love, but the hearty album isn’t just a fun pop diaristic daydream. Afterglow and Daydream are markers of Swift’s love lessons and emotional honesty. Settled between the gimmicky ME! And You Need To Calm Down the singer’s ode to the LGBTQ+ community, the maturity of both are dampened by the questionably chosen singles. In the end, Lover is an anecdote of strength and self-reliance and, in that, it charters her growth as an artist.

7. Reputation

So, before the hate tweets get drafted, let’s make it clear that Reputation often deserves better – even if it didn’t get a Grammy nod. Swift’s revenge era record lived its truth as a compilation that set the record straight and gave us some full-throttle pop hits along the way. That said, some tracks felt incongruous to her maximalist speaker moments. The likes of End Game and This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things were clunky add ons to a mostly sensible tracklist. However, after disappearing from public view for a year, Swift ditched country-pop love story moments for adrenaline-fuelled tales of romance and then some. Reputation saw the artist distance herself from clean synth-laden pop for a sound tangling with R&B and alternative influences. Tracks like Looks What You Made Me Do set the tone for Swift’s tougher exterior, with few outliers (Delicate and New Years Day) breaking the trend. Elsewhere, immediate favourites Getaway Car, Dress, and the playful Gorgeous were reminders of Swift’s shapeshifting songwriting. Rich with lasting bridges, stories of score-settling, and impassioned romance, Reputation stands as one of Swift’s most distinct eras and for good reason.