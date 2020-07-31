For the past three and half years, UNIQLO Tate Late has become a cultural hub on Friday evenings in London for people to come together at the Tate Modern to discover local emerging talent and enjoy DJs and world-famous artists.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has meant the physical event can’t continue this year in the way that they have done previously, an up-side has been its transition to a free virtual event that can reach many more people online.

For the third UNIQLO Tate Lates Night In of 2020, one of the two content streams available will focus on iconic gay artist Andy Warhol to mark what would have been his 92nd birthday.

On Thursday 6 August, a special series of programming celebrating and exploring his work will stream live on the Tate Modern website.

It coincides with the gallery’s current exhibition of Warhol’s work, which has now been extended to 15 November 2020 following the reopening of Tate Modern this week.

This special virtual event will be hosted by Zezi Ifore and will take place from 7pm BST until 8:30pm BST.