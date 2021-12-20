Tamsin Greig delights in entertaining revival of comedy Peggy For You – review

The latest entry in the Hampstead Theatre’s 60th anniversary season is a revival of Alan Plater’s biting comedy Peggy For You, directed by Richard Wilson.

Continuing the Hampstead Theatre’s anniversary season of reviving works that originated there, Peggy For You is a new production of Alan Plater’s witty play telling the story of formidable theatre agent Margaret Ramsay (Tamsin Greig) – or Peggy, to her clients – which debuted at the Hampstead back in 1999 and was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Over the course of a couple of hours, we are introduced to Peggy’s assistant and a number of her clients who have fallen under the spell of this unlikely heroine, who clearly loves her art (evidently more than she enjoys making money).

We’ll caveat this review by saying that it’s an extremely middle-class show – it assumes a sound general knowledge of plays and London’s theatre scene that may render it inaccessible to some. Quips about rewriting the endings for Waiting For Godot, or Othello, are genuinely amusing but require the audience to know the plots of these respective works to begin with. Having said that, we imagine it’s unlikely anyone would buy a ticket for a play about a theatre agent without having a passion for the art. Specifically, this is a show which celebrates those who seek out, develop and champion new works – which is quite a rare story to see play out.