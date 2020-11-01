Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride and being COVID-19 free with a empowering parade

Another joyous win for the LGBTQ+ community of Taiwan!

Taiwan gloriously celebrates LGBTQ+ pride and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 130,000 people took to the streets of Taipei in rainbow apparel to celebrate the monumental achievements.

34-year-old and resident of Taipei, Eve Teo opened up about the event, stating: “I feel that Taiwan has really set an example.

They continued: “To be able to have a normal life and also to continue with this Pride event even though the world is not able to come this year.”

Over the last year, Taiwan has made massive steps towards LGBTQ+ equality. From becoming the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019 to having two lesbian couples participate in the annual Taiwan army wedding event, the country has seen an incredible and diverse change.

Taiwan political officials have also showcased their support for the Pride march.

“Amid the global pandemic, we need more selfless love to unite one another and tolerate difference to make Taiwan a more progressive place,” says Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan’s Premier Su.

The President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen took to Facebook saying: “Today’s keywords are love, tolerance and a better Taiwan. Let’s work hard to make them the keywords for every day”

The event also celebrated the country’s control of the deadly coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has never entered a lockdown and has had 554 confirmed cases with only 7 deaths.

Taiwan’s Pride event has now become the largest in-person gathering for gay rights since the emergence of COVID-19.

