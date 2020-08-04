Swedish pop sensation Darin Zanyar comes out as gay

Darin Zanyar has come out as gay.

On Monday (3 August), the beloved Swedish singer-songwriter told his 100k Instagram followers that “everyone in the world should be able to be proud and accepted for who they are.”

Darin went on to say that he knows “how difficult it can be” to hide your authentic self, before adding: “Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!”

His post was met with overwhelmingly positive comments from stars such as Zara Larsson, Miss Li, Clara Henry, ILYA Salmanzadeh and Kenza Zouiten Subosic.

Darin rose to fame as a contestant on the first ever season of Swedish’s edition of Idol, where he placed runner-up behind Daniel Lindström. His debut album, The Anthem, was released in 2005 and topped the charts, as well as his Robyn-assisted debut single, Money for Nothing.

Overall, he has achieved four chart-topping singles in Sweden and seven number one albums, making him one of the country’s best selling artists.