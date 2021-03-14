Supernova scenes get censored by Russian movie distributor

A sex scene between the two stars has been removed due to the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance.

According to a report from The Moscow Times, a Russian distributor has taken it upon themselves to censor gay scenes from the LGBTQ+ centred movie Supernova.

The film is a romantic LGBTQ+ drama that stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years.

Following Tusker’s diagnosis of young-onset dementia, the couple travel across England in their campervan where their “individual ideas for their future begin to collide”

Local media outlets reported that World Pictures, the films Russian distributor, excluded an intimate scene between Tucci and Firth.

“At least one scene where the characters try to have sex after a dramatic dialogue has disappeared from the story.

“Still, several viewers of the stripped-down version confirmed that it’s clear from the context even after self-censorship that the characters are a couple,” they reported.