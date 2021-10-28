Sugababes to make iconic return headlining Mighty Hoopla 2022

Mighty Hoopla will be back, back, back again next summer and this time the original line-up of the Sugababes will take to the main stage.

Following in the footsteps of Cheryl’s performance at the 2021 festival, the Sugababes will serve as next year’s Saturday Headliner.

The trio of Mutya, Keisha and Siobhan will return in a highly anticipated performance which is sure to include some of their biggest hits.

“We’re delighted to be returning to performing live with the exciting announcement that we are headlining the amazing Mighty Hoopla Festival in London next June,” the group said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see everyone.”

Sugababes are one of the most iconic girl groups to come out of the UK, with many of their songs defining the 2000s music scene.

They have six number one singles in the country, as well as two number one albums.

The band recently released the 20th-anniversary edition of their debut album, One Touch.

Their original lineup changed shortly after its 2000 release, with Siobhan leaving the group before Heidi Range rounded out the trio.

Fans could be in for a treat, as the OG three have hinted at the potential for new music – which could arrive before the festival.