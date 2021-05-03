Styling Hollywood stars reveal they are expecting their first child

Sitting down with People Magazine, Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis opened up about the exciting news.

“The journey to starting our family has been a long one. Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans,” Curtis said.

“We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us. It still feels like we’re dreaming but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon – we thrilled.”

When it comes to timing Bolden admitted their new addition comes at one of the busiest times of their careers.

“On one hand, we’re having a baby at a time when we’re busier than ever in our careers. They say there’s never a perfect time to start a family, though, so we’re taking it in stride,” he said.

The two talents also opened up about going through the surrogacy process in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The one thing I can point to is that because of COVID, we haven’t been able to physically see our surrogate,” Curtis explained.