Strictly’s Johannes Radebe is “proud” his same-sex routine “started conversations”

Last year, Johannes danced with Graziano Di Prima in a touching routine.

Last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima touched hearts across the nation with a beautiful and moving dance to Emeli Sande’s 2019 romantic pop anthem, Shine.

The routine was the first proper time that Strictly Come Dancing had featured a same-sex pairing, and it preceded its historic announcement for this year with its first same-sex contestant-professional pairing of boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones.

Reflecting on the dance on last night’s (22 October) The One Show, Johannes said: “It was a dance between two people, friends, for that matter, and I knew that it was going to start conversations but that’s what we need to do.

“I’m so happy that Strictly are now introducing same-sex couples this year, and I think we should all just wait for that and really embrace it.”

He added: “We started the journey so I hope it continues. It was such a proud moment. I love everything about that dance.”

Johannes became a fan favourite last year when he made his Strictly debut with Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley due to his infectious personality and camp choreography – we still regularly watch their Charleston.