Strictly star John Whaite calls out ‘vicious and empty’ homophobic viewers

John Whaite has hit back at Strictly Come Dancing viewers who said they’d refuse to watch him in the upcoming final.

On Sunday (12 December), the former Bake Off winner landed a coveted spot in the final three with partner Johannes Radebe, making history in the process as the first all-male couple to do so.

Whaite and Radebe were voted through to the final after competing against Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu in the dance off.

They won by a landslide, with all four judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke – unanimously choosing to save them both from elimination.

Following the episode, Whaite took to Instagram to celebrate his and Radebe’s historic victory, but was later forced to defend himself against anti-LGBTQ+ trolls who said they “won’t be watching the final” because it’s “fixed” and their partnership is “not natural”.

“You vicious, empty people are a dying breed,” wrote Whaite. “You’ll be left behind as the world becomes kinder, more empathic, more loving, more tolerant, more understanding. The only grievance you should feel is your own failure to evolve.”

The 32-year-old was met with overwhelming support from fellow Strictly alum such as Adam Peaty, Aj Odudu, Dan Walker and Denise Van Outen.

“NOONE CAN DIM YOUR LIGHT,” said Ododu. “You are loved. Fact.”

Dr Rahul Mandal, 2018’s winner of The Great British Bake Off, responded to Whaite: “Always remember you are amazing and there are thousands of people who love you… love you both… and you know what… Love always wins!”

Meanwhile, comedian Russell Kane joked: “I’ll send you some more nudes. To show my support. Please unblock me.”