Strictly Come Dancing pros deliver iconic drag performance

Snatched is an understatement!

Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe, Gorka Márquez, and Giovanni Pernice served fierce choreography and DRAG on the latest episode.

The trio took the stage for a 70’s inspired routine that was inspired by the Pricilla, Queen of the Desert musical.

Opening up with the classic Village People number Go West, the dancers first delivered a western-themed performance, full of plaid shirts and cowboy boots.

It quickly turned into a disco extravaganza when Johannes, Gorka, and Giovanni stepped out in full drag to perform a dance routine to a musical medley of CeCe Peniston’s Finally and Peaches & Herb’s Shake Your Groove Thing.

The trio and their legendary performance were met with immediate praise from viewers.

One Twitter user said: “Unbelievable Johannes is just amazing! To the 100 odd people that want to write complaints, save yourself the energy, and accept that you just wish you could strut in heels like they just did…”