Steps interview: ‘We are a safe place for all different minorities and communities’

Prepare to feel like an antique, because it’s been 23 years – we repeat, 23 – since Steps burst onto the scene and became bonafide 90s icons with the campy, country-inspired stylings of 5,6,7,8. Although it failed to attain a top ten position on the charts, it ultimately led to an unprecedented 15 consecutive top ten singles in the UK – including chart-toppers such as Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp. They embarked on a hiatus in 2001, but then staged one of the most successful comebacks in history (for a British, mixed-sex pop group) in 2017 with their number two-peaking fifth studio album, Tears on the Dancefloor. Now, the quintet – which consists of Lisa Scott-Lee, Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford Evans and Faye Tozer – have announced that they will be lighting up the world UK once again with their aptly-titled follow-up effort, What the Future Holds.

News of their album and comeback single of the same name amassed over 140,000 tweets within a few hours, proving Steps’ undeniable longevity for the umpteenth time. To celebrate their new era, we caught up with the legendary group to discuss their infectious, Sia and Greg Kurstin-penned new anthem, how they plan to top their previous sell-out tour, and of course, their devoted LGBTQ+ fanbase. We started with H, because the rest of the group were occupied with Zoom interviews. Lisa, Claire and Faye make appearances later but sadly, Lee was unavailable to join and weigh in on “ma-nah, ma-nah” and the astounding impact it had on their careers – and each of them, personally. Just read, it’ll make sense later.

I mean, where do I start? I’ve got about a million questions here. So, you’ve been in the industry for over 20 years…

H: Alright, you went in deep there! Straight away! 23, yes. In two years it will be our 25th anniversary! But let’s not go there just yet…

You’ve done a lot of things throughout your career, but never an album campaign in the middle of a pandemic…

H: Never! Obviously, it was never supposed to be that way. We have to kind of work two to three years ahead, so during the last tour, we were asked the question, ‘Do you want to do this again?’ We didn’t really know, but then we had Sia send this song to us and as soon as we heard it we were absolutely sold, hook line and sinker. So, that moment hearing that record was like the blueprint for everything that’s happened now. We’ve had the song for three years. It’s an incredible story. She’s a Steps fan, which is quite unbelievable, and she wrote this for herself and thought it wasn’t right for her, and she said she wanted us to have it. That’s kind of incredible and that’s where it all started, because of Sia.

I never would’ve put those two together, but Steps had quite a lot of success in Australia right?

H: Yeah we had a couple of number ones in Australia. I think we’re around about the same age so she would’ve been aware of Steps. I guess she wasn’t the artist that we know today, but hey, I’m so grateful.

When you all listened to it, was it a moment where you all thought, ‘Okay, this is our song.’

H: Yeah, completely. For me, a Steps song is always determined by the chorus, and of course, we put in a key change there because it’s not a Steps song without a key change. But for us, we love to look back to the past with nostalgia and then try and look forward with our music. We were ready to go and then this bloody pandemic… It just wasn’t appropriate, the lyrics weren’t appropriate then. But now, they can be something completely different. It can be a very positive message.

H: From back in our day, there aren’t even any acts that are still together where there were five original members. We’re the only band still doing it, even Spice Girls, Take That…

When I heard the song and album title, I assumed it was written in response to the pandemic…

H: Yes, it’s just an absolute coincidence. It was the first song we chose three years ago and the whole album was built around that song. Complete coincidence. Once we decided to do an album, we gave a brief out to some writers to see if they can write songs within that brief. Last time around we did it, we didn’t even have a record company so we did everything ourselves. We sourced songwriters and asked them to write specifically for us. It was hard… That was a task! We’d been away for a long time and nobody knew if we had any worth anymore. We’ve always been seen as a little bit of a joke within the music industry, but 23 years later we’re still selling out arenas and I’m very very pleased about that. So, we have the last laugh!

I mean, your last album went to number two. That’s huge.

H: It’s weird, because when we were releasing records, even when I was buying records, a record was always released on a Monday and it would get a midweek chart, and you’d queue in Woolworths to get a copy. It’s part of our era and our fans are of that generation, they like to collect and they want something physical, which is why we’ve made so many formats available. It’s cassettes this time, I love that. We’ve got cassettes and vinyls. It’s a very different era, so to even be charting 23 years since our first single is magic.

It’s difficult for any act to reach the top ten, let alone an act that debuted in 1997.

Not only do you have Sia on this album, but you’ve got MNEK, Greg Kurstin, Hannah Robinson, among others…

H: Incredible writers! But like I said earlier, we were knocking on doors going, ‘Do you have anything for us?’ This time a lot of people came to us, and we’ve got a record company on board this time, last time we tried and nobody would take us so we went, ‘Okay, we’ll do this on our own.’ We funded it ourselves. We sourced all of our own PR and radio, sourced our own visual team, did everything ourselves. The admin involved in that is just incredible, very overwhelming. But now, a lot of record companies have copied our blueprint and they’re carrying that on. It’s great. It’s incredible.

23 years into your career and you’re still – as cliché as it is to say – marching to the beat of your own drum.

H: Oh we love it. Last night we were signing all of these albums that people pre-ordered, so we had boxes and boxes and boxes in our hotel. Lisa, Faye and I were in the room because Claire and Lee live in London, so they go home. Lisa, Faye and I stay in a hotel because we live all over the place, and we were signing albums together and it was really quite emotional because we don’t take for granted the amount of time we’ve been doing this. Every time we release a record it’s special, you know? Then we started reminiscing about the good times and the laughs we had. I mean, we’ve had ups and downs. We’re like brothers and sisters. We love each other and we hate each other, but it’s great. We are more than friends. We’re family now. That’s why we stay together.

How would you describe the sound of the album?

H: It’s very different to Tears On The Dancefloor. That was like a freight train and we always knew that album was going to be a club banger. Every song was very dance influenced, but this one there are lots of different influences. There’s 70’s and 80’s vibes, a lot of 80s-style ballads. So it’s a mixed bag, it’s more of a journey this time rather than a party.