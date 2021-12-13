Stephen Merchant and Sheridan Smith star in first trailer for BBC series on Grindr murders

The BBC has released the first trailer for Four Lives, a three-part drama depicting the harrowing murders of ‘Grindr killer’ Stephen Port.

Directed by David Blair and written by Neil McKay, the series will tell the story of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor, who were all murdered by Port between 2014 and 2015.

Port met his victims online (including gay dating app Grindr) before leading them to his home in Barking, London where they were given lethal doses of a date rape drug and raped.

In 2016, he received a life sentence with a whole life order, meaning he will die behind bars.

Utilising “extensive research and multiple sources” to ensure the series is as accurate as possible, Four Lives stars Stephen Merchant as Port and Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak, the mother of the late Walgate.

Sak later wrote a book about her son’s death, A Life Stolen: The Tragic True Story of My Son’s Murder, which is due for release February 2022.

The series also stars Jaime Winstone, Samuel Barnett, Rufus Jones, Robert Emms, Daniel Ryan, Stephanie Hyam and Leanne Best.

You can watch the first trailer here or below.