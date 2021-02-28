Stephen Fry holds Ryan Murphy accountable for James Corden’s performance in The Prom

“Whatever performance ends up on film is the responsibility of the director.”

Sitting down with TravelGay, iconic actor Stephen Fry opened up about James Corden his performance in Netflix film, The Prom.

“I don’t want to add to the hate James Corden is receiving. I have to say in his defence that whatever performance ends up on film is the responsibility of the director.

“So Ryan Murphy is at fault there, not James. He should have said to dial it down and not go for the camp, podgy 1970’s figure,” he said.

Since the film’s release, many critics and viewers have expressed their disappointment in Corden’s over the top and stereotypical performance of Barry Glickman.

Fry also opened up about the ongoing debate of straight actors playing gay roles, referencing Russell T Davies and It’s A Sin.

“I think Russell was absolutely right in the case of It’s A Sin. There is something magically extra about knowing the boys playing the boys are themselves gay young men who missed that crisis because they’re far too young.