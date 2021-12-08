13 stars you didn’t know were pansexual

Jojo Siwa

Pronouns: She/Her

Siwa broke the internet earlier this year when she flew the rainbow flag and came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. While she initially shared a photo on Twitter wearing a t-shirt with the words “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”, the 17-year-old later said she feels comfortable labelling herself as both queer and pansexual. She told People: “Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.” Siwa later competed on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, where she broke new ground with the series’ first ever same-sex dancing partnership.