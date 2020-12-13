Star Wars pansexual icon Lando Calrissian is set to have his own series on Disney Plus

We’re signing up for Disney+ ASAP!

It’s been revealed that a limited series following everyone’s favourite intergalactic bad boy Lando Calrissian is in the works.

During Disney’s Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy broke the news.

Not much is known about the release date or casting of the titular character but it has been announced that Dear White People director Justin Simien will be leading the project.

Billy Dee Williams originated the role in the first Star Wars series while Donald Glover played the suave smuggler in the Solo standalone movie.

Over the years fans have speculated about the fluidity of Lando’s sexuality.

Back in 2018, Solo: A Star Wars Story writer Jonathan Kasdan confirmed that iconic character Lando Calrissian is pansexual, stating: “There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality. I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie.

He continued: “I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.

“He doesn’t make any hard and fast rules. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where it will go.”