Star Trek Discovery star has come out as queer in empowering interview

“I’m queer and proud!”

Star Trek Discovery star and Mary Wisemen has come out as queer in a brand new interview with StarTrek.com.

In the new piece, Wiseman was asked about a previous Zoom interview in which she said: “I’m not straight.”

Due to technical difficulties the audio didn’t sync with the video, which left many fans to speculate if that was indeed what she said.

Wiseman confirmed her sexuality, stating: “I did say this! It’s not a big deal at all. I just didn’t want to say I’m straight when I’m not!

“Before Noah [Averbach-katz, her husband and costar on the series], I dated and loved people of all genders.