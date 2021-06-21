Star footballer Kumi Yokoyama comes out as transgender in new YouTube video

According to a report from Japan Times, US-based footballer Kumi Yokoyama has come out as a transgender man.

Yokoyama, who currently plays as the forward for the Washington Spirit, opened up about their journey with fellow Japanese player Yuki Nagasato on YouTube.

“In the future, I want to quit soccer and live as a man,” the 27-year-old revealed.

“I’ve dated several women over the years but I had to stay closeted in Japan. In Japan, I’d always be asked if I had a boyfriend, but here [in the United States] I’m asked if I have a boyfriend or a girlfriend.

“When my girlfriend said there was no reason for me to stay closeted, it really hit me. Coming out wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about, but if I think about my life going forward, it would be harder to live closeted so I found the courage to come out.”

Yokoyama also revealed that they started to undergo gender-affirming procedures.

“I never saw myself as a girl, so I hated puberty, they explained. “When I reached adulthood, I thought I’d maybe play soccer for another one or two years, so after that season ended I had my breasts removed.”

“Normally you can’t have it unless you’re receiving hormones, but my doctor understood my situation. I would have been caught by doping sets if I was on hormones, so I just had the top surgery.”