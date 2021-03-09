Star and Disney India have launched LGBTQ+ inclusive diversity groups

Star and Disney India’s new resources groups will represent and support the Indian LGBTQ+ community to encourage an inclusive working environment.

Star and Disney are on a mission to amp up support for its minority employees. The media companies have newly introduced Business Employee Resource Groups (BERGS).

BERGS are business network groups created to foster a professional and inclusive working environment in a company. Their goal is to help uphold specific working values and encourage objectives.

Disney emphasised the importance of the resource groups and stated the BERGS will offer employees a range of benefits such as networking opportunities, mentoring schemes, and a chance to develop new skills.

“These groups will represent and support the diverse communities that make up the workforce and are open to all Star and Disney India employees,” Disney said in a statement.

The diversity groups will be tailored to support women and LGBTQ+ workers at Disney and Star to create a bias-free workplace. The available support offers by the BEGS will be available to all working employees.

”We are focused on attracting and developing a high-performing workforce at every level and in the process striking a fine gender balance.

“As India’s preferred broadcaster and streaming platform, we aim to enrich the viewing experience through authentic and inclusive stories, while nurturing a culture where everyone is seen, heard, and represented,” said Amita Maheshwari, Head of Human Resources, APAC & India, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, The Walt Disney Company said in a company statement.