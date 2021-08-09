Snickers Spain has stopped running a 20-second advert after it was widely criticised for being “homophobic”.

The Snickers advert, which features popular Spanish influencer Aless Gibaja, sees Gibaja at a beach bar with a friend while being served by a waiter.

Gibaja orders a “sexy orange juice with vitamins A, B and C” and the waiter serves him a Snickers ice cream bar and he is suddenly transformed into a bearded man with short hair and a deep voice.

Gibaja’s friend then turns to him and goes ahead and asks if he is feeling better to which he replied “better”. Shortly after the interaction, the Snickers tagline runs across the advert reading: “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.”

El REPUGNANTE anuncio PLUMÓFOBO de Snickers. pic.twitter.com/bxtgMHh44e — Gato (@gamomena) August 4, 2021

The advert was met with backlash soon after it aired for the homophobic message it portrayed.

“The State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals posted a tweet addressing the advert: “It is shameful and unfortunate that at this point there are companies that continue to perpetuate stereotypes and promote #homophobia and #plumophobia . If you need some training for next time, here we are, #Snickers.”

Irene Montero Spain’s minister for equality also issued a statement on the advert online. |I wonder to whom it might seem like a good idea to use homophobia as a business strategy,” she tweeted.

“Our society is diverse and tolerant. Hopefully those who have the power to make decisions about what we see and hear in commercials and TV shows will learn to be too.

Me pregunto a quién le puede parecer una buena idea usar la homofobia como estrategia comercial. Nuestra sociedad es diversa y tolerante. Ojalá aprendan a serlo también quienes tienen el poder para tomar las decisiones sobre lo que vemos y oímos en anuncios y programas de TV. — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) August 5, 2021

Podemos, a self-labelled “solidary and plurinational republic” also tweeted against the Snickers advert.