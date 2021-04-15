Slayyyter is serving hyperpop excellence with her exciting new era

Conversation quickly turns to the recent music videos of Cardi B and Lil Nas X. The former’s clip (and lyrics) for WAP with Megan Thee Stallion was widely criticised by conservative pundit trolls, one of which had the audacity to say that it will “hurt your children”. This commentator was a man. Lil Nas X’s video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which sees the rapper pole-dance his way into hell with thigh-high stiletto boots, before he slays Satan with a lap dance, was also criticised for “corrupting” younger listeners, as well as evoking a Satanic panic. “What is this, like the 90s?” retorts Slayyyter. “Haven’t we seen every inch of women’s bodies in pop culture? If you’re outraged by things that are sexual, you’re the problem. There’s something wrong with you. I thought we’d gotten past that, shifted as a society to think sex is okay. But no, there’s still people who really hate women’s bodies and boobs and butts. It would be so boring to consume imagery and music that’s prim and proper.” Slayyyter is especially dumbfounded and ‘frustrated’ when the criticism around women’s bodies comes from women. “No one’s saying that every woman has to look, talk and act like a bimbo sex doll. It’s up to me. It’s my decision. It’s really frustrating when women say I’m setting feminism back because it’s like, ‘No, you are because you’re trying to put constraints on me and what I do with my body and how I present myself to the world.”

While this specific aspect of her artistry is still prevalent within her image, it’s taken somewhat of a backseat within the lyrics of Trouble Paradise. Slayyyter’s mixtape was primarily focused around sex and celebrity culture from the 00s, she explains, as well people who weren’t necessarily about her. With this record, especially as it’s her official debut studio album, Slayyyter had the “itch” to open up more and share more of herself with the world. Since the release of the mixtape, Slayyyter has experienced a break-up and other “personal hardships” that greatly impacted her mental health. Lockdown didn’t help, either. But, she’s torn over these feelings of insecurity as she’s living her dream as the popstar she always wanted to be. The best way she can describe her mindframe at the time was – spoiler alert! – a troubled paradise. “I started to struggle with depression because I felt so lonely, and those two words, as silly as it sounds, summed up where I was in my life. And, I feel like I can get over my emotions by writing music. Because of the artist that I am, I still want people to dance to it and have a good time, even if the lyrics are kind of twisted!”