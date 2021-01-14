Sister Sister: ‘Drag Race UK season 2 is blessed and cursed’

“I honestly don’t think people are going to be ready for it.”

Sister Sister has labelled the upcoming second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as “blessed and cursed” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the entire cast were forced to sashay away from the series after filming just four episodes, and weren’t able to strut back into the werkroom until seven months later.

It was the first time production had been shut down on Drag Race since the infamous Untucked scandal between Shangela and Mimi Imfurst.

When asked to describe the long-awaited second season of Drag Race UK, Sister Sister told GAY TIMES: “It’s the blessed and the cursed series because we literally filmed in a pandemic. It’s its own monster.”

She then teased: “I honestly don’t think people are going to be ready for it. I genuinely don’t think fans are going to expect half of the foolery and the shenanigans that we get up to.”

Sister Sister went on to joke that she and her fellow contestants are all “conniving little bitches,” but assured that there’s a “lot of love in the room at all times”.

“I was so nervous about who’s going to be the biggest bitch until I realised the call is coming from inside the house. I am literally the nightmare in the room at all times,” she explained.

You can read our digital cover with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here.

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Sister Sister will be joined in the werkroom by A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green.

Watch the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here or below.