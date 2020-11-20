Singer, songwriter and producer: MNEK is more than just a pop star

You’ve had some incredible achievements this year, especially with Head & Heart, which topped the charts for six consecutive weeks – did you expect this level of success?

I actually just got news that it sold a million copies this year, and it’s the first song to do so in 2020. I mean, I didn’t think it was gonna be… I knew that was gonna be a big hit. The second I heard it, I was really excited to be a part of it. But, this has just surpassed everything. It’s easily one of my biggest hits, period, so I’m happy to be singing on it, and that people are enjoying it during this time.

What was the first ever physical CD that you bought?

Ooh, the first ever single I bought was Move Ya Body by Nina Sky. We love that one.

I miss going to Woolworths and picking up a single on release day.

I miss Woolworths! I remember going to Woolworths. Oh, to be fair, was it Nina Sky? Or was it Kelly Rowland, Can’t Nobody? Either way, we would go into Woolworths and we were getting them singles. I miss it.

Back to Head & Heart. Why do you think the song resonated with so many people?

I think it’s because the song is so simple. The main thing is that, I obviously write, produce and perform, and in a rare instance, this was something that was sent to me to sing. I’d heard it and I objectively was like, ‘This is an incredible song and I can’t wait to be on it.’ I added an extra section in the writing with my flatmate, Leo Kaylan, who is an amazing singer-songwriter and producer himself – everyone check him out. We worked on the pre-chorus, and it was great to be a part of this puzzle, which I already believed in. I already thought it was an amazing song, they’d written an incredible hook and verse. It was really just about me helping make it complete. I’m glad that my contribution was seen as enough!

You’ve also got another major hit on your hands with Little Mix’s Sweet Melody – how did the song come to be?

I wrote Sweet Melody with Tayla Parx, Peoples and Rissi. Funnily enough, we wrote it about three years ago and it was for this Demi Lovato writing camp that we went to. We were told that she was going to be there, and she wasn’t, whatever. We wrote a bunch of songs in a few days and Sweet Melody was one of them. After a while, it was doing the rounds. We sent it to Selena Gomez, Jojo and Hailee Steinfeld. Then, Taylor was in with with the girls, with Jade and Leigh-Anne, and they’d written Not a Pop Song from Confetti and Tayla also played them Sweet Melody. They loved Sweet Melody and they were like, ‘Oh, this sounds like something MNEK would do!’ I liked Sweet Melody, but I wasn’t crazy about it, and the same goes with Wasbai as well. I think that when they were given visuals or a proper layout, that’s when I got them. I’ve been in the room with the girls, and when I play them music, they’re already thinking about the video. They see all the potential of the song before we do. I love the girls and I love all the stuff that I have in common with them, and just continuing to make parts of their musical history and the journey.