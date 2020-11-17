Since Drag Race UK, Baga Chipz has conquered British television

It’s been a year since Baga Chipz informed Britain that she “takes it up the (shhh)” on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, where she became the first queen in the franchise’s history to earn three maxi-challenge wins in five episodes. Since her run, the Midlands-born performer has toured the UK and made numerous appearances on British programmes including The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, Roast Battle UK, Pointless Celebrities and Celebrity MasterChef. She also landed her own spin-off series with season one winner The Vivienne, Morning T&T, a parody of Good Morning Britain in which they reprised their Snatch Game-winning characters: Margaret Thatcher and Donald Trump. It doesn’t stop there.

Baga tells GAY TIMES that she’s filmed “some huge shows” for ITV2, due for release later this year, and another with “BAFTA-winning actors”. Baga’s doing the damn thing! Right now, you can catch her on God Shave the Queens, a BBC docu-series that captures the behind-the-scenes drama and pandemonium that ensued during the season one cast’s first tour together. Ahead of the release, we caught up with Baga to discuss how she’s conquered British television, why the queens of Drag Race UK season two have an “advantage” and her thoughts on returning for a future season of All Stars.

2020 has been chaos, obviously, but what has life been like for Baga Chipz?

I had a lot of opportunities that I couldn’t do, like I was supposed to tour America, Australia and Canada, but obviously because of travel… But, I feel very privileged to do a lot of television work and a lot of promo, ads on Instagram and stuff. I’ve made more than I’ve ever made, but I’ve also lost a lot of money! I can’t moan though. Before Drag Race, I was in my overdraft. We’re all in the same boat ain’t we, and I’m lucky enough to make large amounts of money by putting a post up.

It feels like you haven’t stopped since Drag Race UK? I’ve seen you in so many classic British shows…

Yeah! Masterchef, Pointless and Celebrity Karaoke. I just filmed some really huge shows, which are coming out on Christmas for ITV2. I’ve just filmed a huge one for Channel 4 as well, which is coming out in January. Just a lot of telly, really. I’ve filmed about ten, I’m just waiting for them all to get released!

I think you’re the most prominent drag queen on UK telly since… Dame Edna?

Yeah, you wouldn’t really see a drag queen on BBC One at 6pm. I’m about to film a massive new series with massive actors, BAFTA-winning actors, and I’ve got a proper role in it, speaking and acting! I’m not playing Baga Chipz, I’m playing someone else. It’s a proper acting role. I was doing an interview recently and I was asked if I wanna go on All Stars, and I said, ‘Course I would,’ but when you go on Drag Race, you don’t have much money, us drag queens. But obviously, you go on Drag Race and make money. If I went on that again, Jesus, I’d be wearing Versace gowns and shit, but still being common as muck!

I’m manifesting a future where Baga Chipz and Tammie Brown enter the same werkroom.

Me, Tammie Brown and Stacy Layne Matthews. Yeah, we’re the queens. Let’s just have a series with freaks! I know World of Wonder, and I genuinely believe they’re gonna give every girl a chance. If they ever did a British one or a global one, yeah, I’d do it. Even though I do a lot of British TV and I’m always busy, RuPaul’s Drag Race is a global show. It’s worldwide and most of my fans are American and I have a big fanbase in Australia and Canada – I think I have more followers from Canada than I do England!

Right, because we’re on the topic – who else do you want to compete against?

I just love characters, know what I mean? I appreciate what people do with their makeup and costumes, the artistry and creativity, but it’s not my bag. I like comedy, acting, singing and personality. You could look a billion dollars, but if you’ve got no personality, I’m not interested. Without saying any names, there’s been so many queens that look immaculate, but I’ve got more followers than all of them. Know what I mean? I wanna be entertained. I’d love to be with Tammie Brown, Stacy Layne Matthews, and I think she’s already been on it, but Jasmine Masters… Crazy people! Jimbo, too. Me and Jimbo are really good friends. He thinks I’m mental, and I think he’s absolutely nuts.