Sinaloa becomes latest Mexican state to approve same-sex marriage

Lawmakers voted on June 15 to legalise same-sex marriage in Sinaloa joining over 20 Mexican states where the practice is accepted.

According to Reuters, marriage equality was approved in a unanimous vote, although a number of lawmakers abstained.

The United Commissions of Constitutional Points and Governance, Human Rights Equity, Gender and Family prepared the marriage equality bill, Vallarta Daily reports.

The bill was unanimously voted on with 23 votes in favour, zero against and 17 abstentions.

Sinaloa’s passing of the marriage equality bill would be the first fully passed piece of same-sex marriage legislation this year.

The vote would result in the reformation of article 40 and 165 of the Family Code of the State of Sinaloa.

This code outlines the legal union between two people and will now include same-sex relations.

The newly reformed legislation is expected to go ahead following the announcement in the Official Newspaper of Sinaloa, according to Vallarta Daily.

Sinaloa is now the 21st to legalise same-sex marriage. The state follows Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, and Tlaxcala.