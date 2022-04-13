Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott’s queer comedy Bottoms cast announced

The cast names of Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott’s upcoming queer high school rom-com, Bottoms, have been unveiled.

Seligman and Sennott previously worked together in the indie breakout film, Shiva Baby. Now, the pair are reuniting for an upcoming high school sex comedy under MGM’s Orion Pictures and Brownstone Productions.

The queer rom-com, Bottoms, follows two unpopular senior year queer girls who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders.

Alongside Sennott, the cast will include Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Marshawn Lynch (Murderville), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story), Nicholas Galitzine (The Craft), Miles Fowler (Winning Time), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession), and Punkie Johnson (Love Life).

Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small will produce for Brownstone Productions, according to Deadline.

Seligman and Sennott will once again be reunited in the A24 slasher film Bodies Bodies Bodies and the upcoming indie movie Brooke & Sam.

Cast of my dreams!!!!! https://t.co/rttnDcRWPs — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) April 11, 2022

Bottoms is reportedly expected to go into production this spring, however, the production has no current release date. Either way, we can’t wait to see what the film does next.