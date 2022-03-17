Burning My Roti is sectioned into chapters where you unpack different topics, sometimes with yourself and other times in conversations with others. What was an important lesson you learned from writing this book?

The writing was cathartic, but within my own understanding of my identity, there was there’s still a lot missing. It was nice to write down something in the now, but knowing that the whole idea of it is still is a question mark. It’s an interesting ongoing journey. I’ve stopped calling myself bisexual and I just say queer now and I don’t know if I would have come to that conclusion since the book. I am still questioning so many things because I don’t really want to associate my sexuality with my history. It really stifles your ability to explore when you just stick to a history you have. Maybe it was forced heterosexuality and I’m still unsure about the way that I would define myself, but I’m also quite happy with not having a full definition.

One of the reasons I didn’t come out until I was 34 was because I wasn’t aware of it so I lacked that in representation. Take Bend it like Beckham’s “I thought she was a Pisces”. I didn’t know there was any queer South Asian representation that I could see and have an internal conversation about that. There was a fair amount of South Asian representation in the sense we all watched Bollywood and Indian soaps at home. It’s our culture was ingrained in the way that we grew up, but it was when we left our home and then the representation suddenly lacked. I do think it’s so much more prevalent now. It’s amazing how much I see now. I love it. It would have been nice for us to all have had compassion and empathy for humanity in the sense that we would have been welcoming of all people, because we haven’t lived in that kind of society. So our progress is something to be celebrated.

We’ve seen that the publishing industry has a statistically low figure of non-white writers within the industry. Do you think Burning My Roti will is participating in creating spacing for more representative writers in the field?

I think it’s interesting. It’s not a straightforward answer. You will see this boom of loads of books by people of colour coming out. Loads of people got signed during the first lockdown and what’s happening is that [publishers] all realised that they are being noticed so they have started to fill quotas and all these authors that are queer, non-binary, trans writers are doing so well right now, which is great because those voices get out and their books now exist. These people now have platforms and they get to talk about their experiences. It’s great that it’s happening, but it doesn’t stop the publishing industry from being racist. We still have a lot of things going on.

The publishing industry is still going around in this circle of power and money and carelessly throwing women of colour under the bus. The industry is not really contributing to a conversation about anti-racism, they’re contributing to racist ideology, and that’s still within the institute of publishing. It’s just because I’m in it. I’ve just noticed it a lot more. The publishing industry is giving people more voices, but it is inherently, still racist and will be until the idea of the power structure is redefined.

What do you hope readers from the LGBTQ+ South Asian community take away from this book?

I want Burning My Roti to be something that will empower someone to say well ‘now I’m going to write about my shit now as well’. They know there are books of queer South Asian women out there, but now they can feel like they can write and share theirs too. I want to read everyone else’s stories.

Burning My Roti is now available via Hardie Grant Publishing and can be bought here.