Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa reveals why drag scene was a “challenge”

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed the Sex Eduction scene that was a “challenge” to film.

In an interview with Radio Times, the British actor – who plays Eric Effiong in the critically-acclaimed Netflix dramedy – reflected on the fifth episode from the show’s first season, in which his character dons full drag to attend a production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

“There was one scene in which I wore a wig, full make-up and stilettos and thought, ‘Oh my God, my family, all my friends in Tottenham! Nobody’s ever seen me like this before…'” Ncuti explained. “It was definitely a challenge but it helped me become braver as an actor.

“I had to get over a lot of my own insecurities and concerns about how other people would judge me. And I felt amazing I’ve never felt that brave in my own life, so it was very cool to experience that through him.”

The character of Eric has been a beacon of light for LGBTQ+ visibility in mainstream television in the past few years. One scene in particular that connected with queer viewers was Eric’s relationship with his father and his journey to accepting who he is.